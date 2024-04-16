Borussia Dortmund will need to come up with a strong performance against Atletico Madrid at home this evening in the second leg of their quarter-final tie. The German club lost the reverse fixture 2-1 but have been in decent form in the league, winning four out of their last five matches. They will be tested here though considering they are coming up against a side that masters the art of defending deep, especially in tough European away games. Atletico Madrid may have not been a force to reckon with in the Spanish La Liga but Diego Simone will be confident of doing will in this competition. UCL 2023–24: FC Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez Hails Influence of PSG Boss Luis Enrique.

Borussia Dortmund will be without striker Sebastian Haller as he is battling an ankle injury while Ramy Bensebaini has been ruled out as he is down with a MCL problem. Marcel Sabitzer and Julian Brandt will be tasked with coming up with the goods in midfield. Niclas Fullkrug leads the attack and he will have Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen in the attacking third.

Axel Witsel will be playing in a back three for Atletico Madrid that also comprises Jose Maria Gimenez and Cesar Azpilicueta. Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino will be the two wing-backs and a lot rides on this duo, in term of their attack. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann form the two-man forward line for the visitors.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Borussia Dortmund will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 17. The UCL quarterfinal second leg match will be played at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2023–24: Atletico Madrid Beats Borussia Dortmund 2–1 at Home in First Leg of UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels in India. For online Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Atletico Madrid have two wins in their last two matches against Borussia Dortmund. Expect the Spanish side to go through.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).