Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch BOR vs PSG UCL 2019–20 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Borussia Dortmund will host French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 late on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday) night. PSG topped Group A ahead of Real Madrid to qualify for the knockouts, while Borussia Dortmund somehow scrapped into the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha in their last group match. PSG are 10 points clear in Ligue 1 and unbeaten in their last 23 games across all competitions. They will also have Neymar available for the trip of Germany with mercurial Brazil included in the 25-man member squad for the Champions League clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for DOR vs PSG clash in UCL 2019-20, should scroll down for all information. Borussia Dortmund Vs Paris Saint-Germain F.C. - Live Football Score.

Centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is, however, a doubt due to a thigh problem while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are both unavailable for the French outfit. The home side will miss skipper Marco Reus and midfielder Thomas Delaney – both are out with long-term injuries. Summer signing Julian Brandt is also unavailable for the PSG tie with an ankle problem. Eyes will, however, be Jadon Sancho and January signing Erling Braut Haaland who have rocked opponents in recent times. Haaland has already netted nine times in just six matches for Dortmund and already has eight goals in the Champions League from his time in Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season. Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will be played at the Westfalenstadion on February 19, 2020 (Wednesday). The BOR vs PSG UCL round of 16 match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 match on Sony Channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League in India. Viewers should tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the BOR vs PSG last 16 match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2019-20 match for its online fans in India. Fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of BOR vs PSG encounter.

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in their last league game while PSG were held to a 4-4 draw by Amiens SC in their previous league game. Both sides have been on scoring streaks with 19 and 21 goals in their last five matches respectively.