Borussia Dortmund will take on PSV in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League with the contest tied at 1-1. PSV are the run-away leaders in the Netherlands and sit at the top with 69 points from 22 games. They did well in the previous game against Borussia Dortmund and created plenty of chances in the match, but were left disappointed with just a solitary goal. They will be aware of the task in hand in Germany. Borussia Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga and often dominate teams at home. Their record of making it to the quarter-finals is not that good and this will be on the back of their mind. Borussia Dortmund versus PSV will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Barcelona Back in UCL Quarterfinals After 3–1 Win Over Napoli FC.

Ole Pohlmann and Sebastien Haller will not be available for selection for Borussia Dortmund. Niclas Fullkrug will lead the attack with Julian Brandt as the attacking playmaker. Donyell Malen will cut inside from the flanks and try and create chances for the home side. Karim Adyemi is also an interesting option on the wings and could play a key role in this contest.

Noa Lang is a major missing for PSV as he battles a hamstring injury while Richard Ledezma is also likely to miss out. Guus Til is set to start at the base of midfield and he will partner Mauro Junior and Jerdy Schouten in a 4-3-3 formation. Hirving Lozano is a big game player and has the experience needed to decide the fate of such close ties. Luuk de Jong and Johan Bakayoko complete the attacking trio for the visitors.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Borussia Dortmund will take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Thursday, March 14. The UCL round of 16 second leg match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany and has a start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). 'We'll Find a Way to Bounce Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Inspirational Post After Al-Nassr's Exit From AFC Champions League 2023-24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven on the Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels in India. For Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. It will be a close game of football with the home side just about managing to progress.

