Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The defending champions Manchester City team is four points behind league leaders Liverpool but have played one fewer game, giving them a chance to cut the lead to just one point with a win against Bournemouth. Manchester City have a formidable record against Bournemouth, winning their last 13 meetings against Saturday’s opposition. More astonishingly the Cityzens have won all four away games winning each one of them from the losing position. Mohamed Salah’s Availability Status a Last-Minute Decision for Liverpool's EFL Cup 2023–24 Final Against Chelsea.

Bournemouth are 13th in the league table, and they are going through a disappointing run of form. The home side is winless in the last six league matches, and they will be the underdogs heading into this contest. It will be interesting to see if the Cherries can bounce back strongly and dent Manchester City’s hopes with a positive performance at home.

The home team will be without the services of Tyler Adams (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Max Aarons (hamstring), and James Hill (ankle). Philip Billing will serve the final game of a three-match suspension here. The away side will be without Jack Grealish (muscle) and Josko Gvardiol (ankle) due to their respective injuries.

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Match? Date, Time and Venue

Bournemouth will host defending champions Manchester City for a league match in the 2023-24 season. The game will be played at the Vitality Stadium, at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Real Madrid’s Injury Woes Continue As Striker Joselu Ruled Out for Three Weeks Due to Right Ankle Bone Edema.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 Season are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 match live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 match on Disney + Hotstar App.

