Manchester United’s hopes of making it to the UEFA Champions League next season have all but evaporated with a dismal showing after the international break. The Red Devils have not won in their last three league fixtures, which includes a defeat against fellow strugglers Chelsea. They gave away a late equaliser against Liverpool in the previous game, a contest many thought they should have won, considering their second-half performance. They face Bournemouth on the road this evening, a must-win game for Erik ten Hag. The hosts are 12th and safe to play another season in England’s top-flight football. Bournemouth versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season.

Luis Sinisterra, Antoine Semenyo, Chris Mepham, Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams, and Marcus Tavernier are the players missing out for Bournemouth due to fitness issues. Dominic Solanke will play the lone striker, and Alex Scott will play the playmaker. Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook will look to wrestle control of the game from Manchester United in midfield. Justin Kluivert, with his pace on the wings, can create chances for the home team going forward.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Antony Martial, Victor Lindelof, and Tyrell Malacia all miss out for Manchester United. Willy Kambwala was brilliant in defence against Liverpool and will look to build on to the attack. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the attack with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho on the wings. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo make up for a dynamic midfield pairing and United will dominate here. Atalanta Stuns Liverpool 3–0 at Anfield, Bayer Leverkusen Beats West Ham 2–0 in UEFA Europa League 2023–24.

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bournemouth take on Manchester United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 13. The Bournemouth vs Manchester United match will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast of the Bournemouth vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Network TV Channels. For more Bournemouth vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Bournemouth vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Like last season, this fixture should have few high points and both teams will likely settle for a draw.

