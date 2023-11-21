Argentina losing an international game had become a rarity but it happened against Uruguay in their match. Next up for them is the mighty Brazil in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the defending champions looking to get back to winning ways. They are top of the standings in terms of points with 12 points from 5 matches played. Opponents Brazil have not won in their last three qualifying games which includes back-to-back defeats. They have dropped to 5th in the points table and it is a very important game for them to get their campaign back on track. Despite having world class players in their ranks, the morale of the team is not very good. Brazil versus Argentina starts at 6:00 AM IST. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL Announces Venues For Opening and Final Match, Summit Clash to Be Hosted At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Joao Pedro will start for Brazil with Vinicius Jr injured and out for a few weeks due to a hamstring problem. Gabriel Jesus has resumed training with the squad and is likely to come on as a second-half substitute. Casemiro and Neymar are two big names missing for Brazil due to injuries and their absence is being felt.

Lionel Messi did not look like his usual self against Uruguay and the Argentine skipper will need to be back to his best. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez will both get a game in the attacking third with Alexis Mac Allister providing the creative impetus from midfield. Rodrigo de Paul has not been at his very best for his club but is an integral member of the national team.

When Is Argentina vs Uruguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Brazil will host Argentina in their next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier campaign on Thursday, November 22. The match has a scheduled start time of 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Estadio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid Among Teams Hit by ‘FIFA Virus’ As Players Get Injured During International Duty.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match?

Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Brazil vs Argentina match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brazil vs Argentina, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match?

Fortunately, the Brazil vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming in India. FanCode provides live streaming for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in India and they will provide live streaming of the Brazil vs Argentina match on their app and website with a subscription pass. Fans can also follow the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the respective teams. Tough game for Argentina but one that they will feel confident of getting a positive result from.

