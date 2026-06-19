Brazil vs Haiti Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues with a fascinating encounter between five-time champions Brazil and Haiti. Set to kick off on Saturday, June 20, at 6:00 AM IST, this Group C fixture at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia sees Brazil looking to bounce back from an opening draw, while Haiti seeks their first points in the tournament. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Match Details

Match Brazil vs Haiti Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage Group Group C Date (IST) Saturday, June 20 Kick-off (IST) 6:00 AM Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Recent Form and Group Standings

Brazil had an underwhelming start to their World Cup campaign, drawing 1-1 with Morocco in their opening fixture. The Seleção are currently third in Group C, level on points with Morocco, and will be eager to secure a dominant victory to assert their authority. Their recent friendly results include wins over Egypt (2-1), Panama (6-2), and Croatia (3-1), but also a loss to France (1-2).

Haiti, making their second-ever World Cup appearance, faced a tough 1-0 defeat against Scotland in their first Group C match. They sit at the bottom of Group C with zero points. Despite the loss, Haiti showed resilience against Scotland, even edging possession in parts and matching their opponent in expected goals. Their qualification journey saw them top Group C of the Concacaf Qualifiers. Recent warm-up games included a 4-0 victory over New Zealand and a 2-1 loss to Peru.

Expected Lineups

Brazil (4-3-3/4-2-3-1)

While Neymar Jr. remains unavailable for selection, coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make some adjustments after the Morocco draw.

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos

Midfielders: Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr

Haiti (4-4-2/4-2-3-1)

Haiti is expected to maintain a defensive shape, relying on counter-attacks against the formidable Brazilian side.

Goalkeeper: Johny Placide (C)

Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience

Midfielders: Louicius Deedson, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ruben Providence

Forwards: Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot

Dream11 Team Prediction

Given Brazil's attacking prowess and Haiti's defensive approach, a high-scoring game for Brazil is anticipated. Prioritize Brazilian attackers and defenders for maximum fantasy points.

Goalkeeper: Alisson (BRA)

Defenders: Marquinhos (BRA), Danilo (BRA), Douglas Santos (BRA)

Midfielders: Vinicius Jr (BRA), Raphinha (BRA), Bruno Guimaraes (BRA), Lucas Paqueta (BRA), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (HAI)

Forwards: Matheus Cunha (BRA), Wilson Isidor (HAI)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Vinicius Jr (BRA) – A dynamic attacker with excellent goal-scoring and assisting potential, he is likely to be heavily involved in Brazil's offensive plays. He scored Brazil's equalizer against Morocco.

Vice-Captain: Raphinha (BRA) – Known for his clinical finishing and creativity, Raphinha will be crucial in breaking down Haiti's defense. He also provides assists and could be a major threat from set-pieces.

Budget Differentials

Danley Jean Jacques (HAI): A holding midfielder who could rack up tackle and interception points, offering a solid budget-friendly option.

Douglas Santos (BRA): Expected to start at left-back, he offers offensive contributions through crosses and could earn a clean sheet.

Wilson Isidor (HAI): Haiti's main attacking threat, his pace and movement could lead to rare goal-scoring opportunities or shots on target, offering differential points.

Players to Avoid

Roger Ibanez (BRA) & Casemiro (BRA): Both were substituted early in Brazil's last match due to poor performance and could be benched or have limited game time.

Brazil will be highly motivated to secure a comfortable win, making their key attacking players and a solid defensive core essential for your fantasy squad. Haiti's resilient defense might limit the scoreline, but Brazil's quality is expected to shine through.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).