Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture between footballing giants Brazil and CONCACAF qualifiers Haiti is set to take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 6:00 AM IST. While Brazil seeks to assert its dominance, Haiti aims to defy expectations in what promises to be a challenging encounter. All eyes will be on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as these two nations clash in a crucial group stage tie. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Match Details

Detail Information Home Team Brazil Away Team Haiti Kick-off (IST) Sat, Jun 20, 6:00 AM IST Local Kick-off Fri, Jun 19, 8:30 PM ET Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stage Group Stage Group Group C Status TIMED

Polymarket Prediction

According to Polymarket's prediction markets, Brazil is overwhelmingly favored to win this Group C encounter. The market for "Brasil vs Haití" shows a high probability for a Brazil victory, indicating strong sentiment among traders. Polymarket currently places the probability of a Brazil win at 90.5%. Consequently, the probability of Brazil not winning – encompassing either a draw or a Haiti victory – stands at 9.5%. This reflects the perceived significant gulf in class between the two nations.

Team Form and Analysis

Brazil, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, will be eager to bounce back after a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening Group C match. The Seleção's recent form leading up to the tournament included a dominant 6-2 friendly win over Panama, a 3-1 victory against Croatia, and a 2-1 win over Egypt, though they also suffered a 1-2 defeat to France. A notable concern for Brazil is their recent defensive record, as they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six matches.

Haiti, making only their second-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup, comes into this match after a 0-1 loss to Scotland in their Group C opener. They currently sit at the bottom of Group C with zero points. Prior to the World Cup, Haiti's warm-up matches included a 1-2 loss to Peru, a convincing 4-0 win over New Zealand, a 1-1 draw with Iceland, and a 0-1 defeat to Tunisia. The Caribbean nation will be looking to secure a positive result to keep their slim hopes of progression alive. Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and PSG Star, To Stand Trial for Rape; French Court Confirms.

Historically, Brazil has a perfect record against Haiti, having won all three previous meetings. In these encounters, Brazil has scored a formidable 17 goals while conceding just one, with their most recent competitive fixture being a resounding 7-1 victory in the 2016 Copa America.

This match represents a crucial step for Brazil in their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title. For Haiti, it's an opportunity to gain invaluable experience on the world stage and potentially upset one of football's traditional powerhouses, despite the daunting odds presented by the prediction markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).