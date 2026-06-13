Brazil vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage kicks off for two of Group C's heavyweights as Brazil take on Morocco in what promises to be an enthralling contest. The Seleção, aiming for a record-extending sixth World Cup title, face a formidable challenge from the Atlas Lions, who made history with their semi-final run in Qatar 2022. Both teams will be eager to secure a crucial opening victory to set the tone for their tournament aspirations. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Brazil vs Morocco Stage Group Stage Group Group C Kickoff (IST) Sunday, June 14, 3:30 AM IST Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Status TIMED

Recent Form Guide

Brazil: The Seleção enter the tournament with a mixed bag of results from their recent outings, but a strong attacking display. They have secured three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five international friendlies. Notably, they bagged significant victories against Panama (6-2) and Egypt (2-1) in their warm-up matches, following a 3-1 win over Croatia, a 1-2 loss to France, and a 1-1 draw with Tunisia in late 2025. Despite a "rollercoaster" qualifying campaign, Brazil boasts an impressive record of being unbeaten in their last 20 World Cup openers, with 17 wins and 3 draws.

Morocco: Morocco's form has been nothing short of sensational, establishing them as a dark horse contender. They are unbeaten in their last 29 matches and have only suffered two defeats in their previous 45 games across all competitions, including a remarkable 19-match winning streak that concluded with a draw in December 2025. The Atlas Lions completed their CAF World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a perfect record of eight wins from eight matches, scoring 22 goals and conceding just two. They also enter as champions of the 2025 Arab Cup and the 2026 AFCON. Their recent friendlies saw a 1-1 draw against Norway and a convincing 4-0 win over Madagascar. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 14): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Expected Lineups

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Injuries: Neymar Jr. (calf), Wesley Franca (thigh)

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Brahim Díaz, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari; Soufiane Rahimi.

Injuries/Doubts: Abde Ezzalzouli (doubtful)

Key Players to Watch

Brazil:

Vinicius Jr (Forward): The Real Madrid winger is Brazil's most potent attacking threat with his blistering pace and dribbling ability. He will be crucial for breaking down Morocco's resolute defense.

Raphinha (Forward): Known for his directness, powerful shots, and set-piece delivery, Raphinha adds another dimension to Brazil's attack.

Casemiro (Midfielder): The experienced defensive midfielder provides a vital shield for the defense and is key to Brazil's ball retention and transition play.

Marquinhos (Defender): A leader at the back, Marquinhos's experience and aerial prowess will be essential against Morocco's forwards.

Morocco:

Achraf Hakimi (Defender): One of the best right-backs in the world, Hakimi's incredible engine, defensive solidity, and attacking contributions make him a fantasy goldmine.

Sofyan Amrabat (Midfielder): The midfield anchor, Amrabat's tireless work rate, ball-winning ability, and distribution are central to Morocco's tactical setup.

Brahim Díaz (Midfielder): The Real Madrid attacker brings creativity and flair to Morocco's offensive movements, capable of unlocking defenses.

Yassine Bounou (Goalkeeper): 'Bono' proved his shot-stopping heroics at the last World Cup and will be vital in denying Brazil's star-studded attack.

Fantasy Football Picks

Considering the strength of both squads and their recent form, a balanced approach favouring Brazil's attack and Morocco's strong defense and midfield enforcers is advisable.

Suggested Dream11 / Fantasy XI:

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Brazil)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Marquinhos (Brazil), Gabriel (Brazil), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Brazil), Bruno Guimarães (Brazil), Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco), Lucas Paquetá (Brazil)

Forwards: Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Raphinha (Brazil)

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Vinicius Jr (Brazil) - His explosive pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability make him a high-potential captain pick, especially against a compact defense that he can break down.

Vice-Captain: Raphinha (Brazil) - Another forward with a keen eye for goal and a threat from set pieces, Raphinha offers a strong alternative for fantasy points.

Budget Differentials

Matheus Cunha (Brazil - Forward): Expected to lead the line for Brazil in Neymar's absence, Cunha could be a differential if he finds the back of the net and is owned by fewer managers.

Ismael Saibari (Morocco - Midfielder/Forward): A creative player who can play behind the striker, Saibari could provide crucial assists or even a goal if Morocco manages to break through.

Chadi Riad (Morocco - Defender): If you're looking for a budget-friendly defender with potential for defensive points and a threat from set-pieces, Riad could be a solid choice. Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Players to Avoid

Neymar Jr (Brazil): The talismanic forward is ruled out of this opening fixture due to a calf injury, making him an immediate no-go for your fantasy team.

Abde Ezzalzouli (Morocco): The winger is reportedly doubtful/injured for this match, so it's best to avoid selecting him.

This Group C opener promises to be a tactical battle between Brazil's attacking flair and Morocco's disciplined defense and counter-attacking prowess. Make your fantasy picks wisely, focusing on key players who are in form and have a high probability of delivering fantasy points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).