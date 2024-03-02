Chelsea have slumped to 11th in the English Premier League points table after a nightmare campaign that has seen them claim just 10 wins out of their 25 matches played. They drew with Manchester City, the last time they played in the league and that should give them some confidence. The Blues are well out of the race for Champions League qualification and things took a turn for the worse when they lost out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. Mauricio Pochettino does not have the best of relations with the Chelsea board and that could lead to his sacking in the summer, barring a remarkable turnaround in fortunes. Opponents Brentford have four losses in their last five games and need a revival in fortunes to avoid dropping to the relegation zone. Brentford versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Marcus Rashford Defends His Commitment to Manchester United, Asks Critics To Show ‘More Humanity’.

Conor Gallagher’s 90th-minute strike was enough for Chelsea to secure a victory over Leeds United in their FA Cup tie. Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk were the other scorers for the home side. Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke will be the two wingers with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo forming the double pivot in midfield.

Ben Mee is an influential figure in defence for the visitors and if they are to come away with this fixture with a positive result, he needs to have a good game. Ivan Toney and Neal Maupay like to play on the break and this is where midfielder Mathias Jensen can play a key role in quick transition play. On loan, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon is likely to start here. 'Verdict is Incorrect' Paul Pogba Opens Up After Being Banned for Four Years Due to Doping Offence.

When is Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Brentford will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The Brentford vs Chelsea match will be played at the Vitality Stadium in London and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Brentford vs Chelsea match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Brentford will create chances in this match but it will be Chelsea who should claim the three points up for grabs.

