English Premier League leaders Liverpool will take on Brentford in an away tie with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to maintain their stronghold on the top of the table. The Reds managed to defeat Burnley 3-1 at home in their last game, which was crucial following their abject failure against Arsenal. With Manchester City and Arsenal set to challenge them for the league title, each game from now till the end of the season becomes crucial. Opponents Brentford have been inconsistent of late with two draws and three defeats. While they remain clear of the drop zone at 14th spot, they can ill afford to drop their guard anytime. Brentford versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 PM IST. ‘Mo is back in full training’ Jurgen Klopp Gives Positive News on Mohamed Salah’s Injury Status Ahead of EPL 2023-24 Game Against Brentford.

Nathan Collins, Ben Mee and Ethan Pinnock will form the back three for Brentford and the trio will need to be at their very best as they come up against one of the best attacks in the country. Christian Norggard and Mathias Jensen are the automatic picks in midfield while Ivan Toney and Neil Maupay start as the two forwards in the attacking third for the home team.

The absence of Mo Salah and Trent-Alexander Arnold is a major worry for Liverpool as the duo form the core of the team. Thiago Alcantara’s season is over after the injury he picked up in his comeback game. Alisson Becker’s hamstring injury rules him out of the tie and an assessment is being done on the duration of his absence. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota complement each other well in attack and the trio will need to come up with the goods. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Confirms Gunners Are in 'Conversation' to Sign Kylian Mbappe.

When is Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Brentford will host Liverpool in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The Brentford vs Liverpool match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford and it starts at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Brentford vs Liverpool match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool may have an injury crisis but winning this game should not be a problem for them.

