Arsenal’s win over Liverpool confirmed this season’s English Premier League title race will be a three-horse affair with these two clubs battling Manchester City for the crowing glory. Defending champions Manchester City would have certainly been happy with the result as they gear up to face Brentford in an away tie. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently third in the points table with 46 points from 21 games but if they win their two games in hand, they will be moving top of the standings. Opponents Brentford are not in the best of forms with four defeats in their last five matches. Further series of defeats could well push them in the relegation zone. Brentford versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. 'Don't Back Down' Former Real Madrid Footballer Isco Alarcon Requests Toni Kroos to Not Retire From Football.

Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney will form the two-man forward line for Brentford and the duo will have to defend from the front, in addition to the goal scoring. Christian Norgaard will be at central midfield and he will have Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt, either side of him. Ethan Pinnock in defence needs to cut down the early balls in the box for Erling Halland.

Julian Alvarez played a key role in Manchester City’s win in the last match and his link-up play with Erling Haaland will be critical once again. Kevin de Bruyne is a bit of a floater in midfield and he will occupy several spots in the attacking third. Rodri will break up play for the visitors and is one of leagues’ best defensive midfielders.

When is Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City is up and ready to take on Brentford in the Premier League 2023-24 on Monday, February 5. The match between Brentford vs Manchester City will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England and has a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Brazilian Football Star Dani Alves Faces Sexual Assault Trial After a Year in Spanish Jail.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Brentford vs Manchester City match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Brentford are devoid of any confidence in their game and will likely succumb to another defeat here.

