Brighton & Aston Villa Donate Food to Homeless as EPL 2020 Gets Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Ashton Villa donates foo packets to the needy (Photo Credits Twitter)

EPL 2020 has gotten postponed due to coronavirus and the outburst has led many games to delay. This also includes the matches from La Liga, Bundesliga and the EPL. But this hasn’t stopped the EPL teams from taking up noble initiatives. Now, Brighton and Aston Villa have donated the food to the homeless which was supposed to be sold to the fans during the match. The weekend games for Aston Villa and Brighton have been called off. In fact, the games at Serie A have also been cancelled. FIFA Recommends Postponement of International Matches Scheduled for March, April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The team made the announcement of the same. "Brighton & Hove Albion have donated food purchased for the hospitality lounges and retail kiosks for the match against Arsenal, originally scheduled for Saturday, to the city’s homeless community," a club statement read. The club donated all surplus vegetables and dairy products to the needy. “It will then be used to serve and provide food across various night shelters and soup kitchens in and around the Brighton & Hove area,” read the statement further.

850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities. If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/qNHAsJfFff — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 13, 2020

Villa shared a tweet on social media and revealed that they have donated as many as 850 packed lunches and hot food to homeless charities."850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities," the tweet read. Talking about coronavirus, the deadly virus has stalled many other matches from the other part of the world. In fact, the on-going series between India and South Africa was also cancelled due to the deadly virus.