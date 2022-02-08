Burnley is all set to take on Manchester United in the EPL 2021-22 match at Turf Moor. The match will begin at 01.30 am IST. The match is said to be quite an important game for Manchester United as a win here would simply mean that they will strengthen their position on number four of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The Red Devils have not been consistent in the season so far. The team had been on a four-match unbeaten streak but a loss against Middlesbrough FC came in like a jolt. Mason Greenwood Loses Nike Sponsorship After Arrest, Sporting Brand Said They Are 'Deeply Concerned by the Disturbing Allegations’.

The hosts will miss out on the services of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydr. Gudmundsson is down with appendicitis whereas, Vydr has a hernia. Striker Ashley Barnes could also miss out on the match. The Red Devils will have to do without the services of Alex Telles and Fred who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani who didn't feature in the FA Cup 2022 match will make way into the squad once again. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are doubtful about the tie. Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are available for selection.

The home team is expected to get into 4-4-2 formation. Whereas, the visitors are expected to get step with 4-3-3 formation. Let's have a look at the predicted starting XI.

Burnley Probable Lineup: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Manchester United Probable Lineup: de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).