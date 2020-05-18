Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea Winger, Arrested for Breaching Lockdown Rules After Model Visiting Him Calls Police

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested in the early hours of Monday for breaching lockdown guidelines to meet a woman he had chatted with online. Odoi, who was among the first Premier League footballers to test positive for coronavirus, had reportedly invited the woman to his penthouse in London and had also sent a car to pick her up. According to reports in the British media, the woman rang-up the police to complain about Hudson-Odoi. She also telephoned an ambulance and complained about feeling unwell before being taken to hospital. South Korean Football Club Sorry for 'X-Rated' Sex Doll Controversy.

According to a report from British tabloid, The Sun, Hudson-Odoi had met the woman on social media on Saturday and had invited her to his London penthouse a day later. During the course of their interaction online, the two are said to have “exchanged flirty messages that hinted at having ‘fun’ together.” Odoi also, as stated in the report, asked the model to visit him wearing lingerie after she showed him a few pictures of herself in raunchy outfits. Everton to Refund Fans with Tickets for Remaining Premier League 2019-20 Games.

The woman was later taken to hospital after complaining of feeling unwell while the Chelsea star was arrested for breaching the lockdown guidelines. It was the woman who called the police following an argument between the two – what led to the argument is still unknown. Reports claimed that the woman reached Hudson-Odoi’s house at 8 pm on Saturday and had spent the weekend there before the argument spoiled matters.

One of the footballer’s neighbour was quoted as saying that the woman “looked very glamorous, like the sort of girl you'd see on Love Island. She had very posh Louis Vuitton luggage with her.”

Hudson-Odoi is, however, not the first footballer to breach the lockdown guidelines. Days earlier, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker was recorded breaking lockdown rules after he paid two prostitutes to visit him at his place amid the lockdown. He later apologised and his facing possible disciplinary charges from the club.