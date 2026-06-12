Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 action is well underway, and co-hosts Canada are set to make their much-anticipated debut against European qualifiers Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Group B clash. The electrifying encounter is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, with a 3:00 PM ET kick-off time at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For Indian viewers, the match will begin on Saturday, June 13, at 12:30 AM IST. This fixture marks the first-ever meeting between these two nations in international competition, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament opener. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois Hints at International Retirement Post-FIFA World Cup 2026.

Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Match Preview & Key Stats

Canada enters the tournament as co-hosts, automatically qualified, and currently holds the 30th position in the FIFA World Rankings. Under coach Jesse Marsch, the Canucks have shown strong form since January 2026, with a record of W D D W D. They boast an impressive home record, having lost only one of their last 28 matches played in Toronto. Their attack has averaged 1.20 goals per match, while their defense has conceded just 0.60 goals per game in the same period.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, ranked 64th by FIFA, secured their spot through the UEFA playoffs, impressively overcoming Wales and Italy via penalty shootouts. Their form since January 2026 is D W W D D, indicating a resilient side. Despite a lower goal-scoring average of 0.75 per match, Bosnia-Herzegovina displays a higher shot volume (19.0 shots per match with 6.33 on target) compared to Canada's 14.8 shots (4.80 on target), suggesting their ability to create chances.

Betting odds peg Canada as slight favorites, with a tight contest expected.

Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Expected Lineups & Player Analysis

Canada (Predicted 4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Key Players: Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, will be central to their attack. Stephen Eustáquio is a vital presence in midfield. Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar offer pace and creativity on the wings. Alphonso Davies is recovering from a hamstring injury and is not expected to start, with Richie Laryea likely stepping in at left-back.

Bosnia-Herzegovina (Predicted 4-4-2 / 4-2-3-1): Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Sead Kolašinac; Benjamin Tahirović, Armin Gigović, Esmir Bajraktarević, Kerim Alajbegović; Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko.

Key Players: Veteran striker Edin Džeko, despite a shoulder injury concern, remains a significant threat if fit. Ermedin Demirović had an impressive club season and will be crucial in attack. Young wingers Esmir Bajraktarević and Kerim Alajbegović provide creative spark. Sead Kolašinac anchors the defense. Erling Haaland Attends NHL Stanley Cup Final Before Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Debut (Watch Video).

Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Dream11 / Fantasy Picks

Goalkeeper:

Maxime Crépeau (CAN): Playing at home, Canada's solid defensive record makes him a good choice for clean sheet points.

Defenders:

Alistair Johnston (CAN): An attacking full-back who can contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Richie Laryea (CAN): Expected to start in place of Davies, he's known for his energetic runs and could deliver assists.

Sead Kolašinac (BIH): The experienced defender is a physical presence and can earn defensive points.

Amar Dedić (BIH): An up-and-coming right-back who can influence both defensive and attacking phases.

Midfielders:

Stephen Eustáquio (CAN): A central figure for Canada, involved in breaking up play and distributing.

Tajon Buchanan (CAN): A dynamic winger for Canada who can create scoring opportunities.

Esmir Bajraktarević (BIH): A creative outlet for Bosnia, showed good form in qualifiers and can be a differential pick.

Forwards:

Jonathan David (CAN): Canada's most prolific scorer, he is a must-have fantasy asset, especially playing at home.

Cyle Larin (CAN): Partners David upfront and is a consistent goal threat for the Canadian side.

Ermedin Demirović (BIH): With Džeko's injury concerns, Demirović becomes Bosnia's primary goal threat after an impressive club season.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Jonathan David (CAN) - His role as Canada's leading goalscorer and the home advantage make him the standout choice for captaincy.

Vice-Captain: Cyle Larin (CAN) - A reliable goal-scorer who plays alongside David, offering strong potential for fantasy points.

Budget Differentials & Players to Avoid

Budget Differentials:

Liam Millar (CAN): Starts on the wing, offers pace and attacking potential for a potentially lower price.

Benjamin Tahirović (BIH): A midfielder who brings energy and control, capable of winning back possession and contributing defensively.

Players to Avoid:

Alphonso Davies (CAN): Battling a hamstring injury, he is unlikely to start and carries a high risk.

Edin Džeko (BIH): Lingering shoulder injury makes his starting status uncertain; best to avoid unless confirmed fit to start.

Marcelo Flores (CAN): Out due to a ruptured MCL.

Haris Tabaković (BIH): Dealing with a fractured metatarsal, making him a doubtful starter.

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Unite8 Sports ZEE5 (Subscription), DD Sports (Select matches including opening match and quarterfinals onwards) UK BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, ITV4 BBC iPlayer (Free), ITVX (Free) USA FOX, FS1 (English); Telemundo, Universo (Spanish) FOX One, FOX Sports App, Peacock (Spanish); YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV Canada TSN, CTV, RDS (French) TSN+, CTV, Crave (Select matches) Australia SBS, SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand (Free)

This Group B opener promises to be a captivating contest, with Canada leveraging home advantage and Bosnia-Herzegovina looking to make a statement. For fantasy managers, focusing on Canada's primary attacking threats and selecting resilient defensive options, while being mindful of injury concerns, will be key to a successful Dream11 outing. Make your selections wisely and enjoy the opening matchday of the FIFA World Cup 2026!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).