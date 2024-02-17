Barcelona are third in the Spanish La Liga with 51 points from 24 games, ten shy of league leaders Real Madrid. It has been a season marred by inconsistencies for the Catalonians and they are already of the Copa Del Rey while also losing out to Real Madrid for the Supercopa de Espana. Xavi will not be around next season at the helm of the club and it looks like he could finish trophyless in his last few months in charge of the club. His project at Barcelona had its share of highs but will be considered a failure overall. Celta Vigo is perilously close to the drop zone at the 17th spot and must reverse their downward trajectory to avoid relegation. 'Lifting Weights Today, Lifting Trophies Tomorrow', Al-Nassr Shares Social Media Post of Cristiano Ronaldo and Fellow Teammates Training With Dumbells.

Carlos Dotor will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Celta Vigo while Jospeh Aidoo is a long-term absentee. Vicente Guaita between the sticks will need to be at his very best to keep Barcelona at bay. Jorge Strand Larsen will lead the attack with Luca de la Torre and Allende on the wings. Unai Nunez is a key play in the back three for the home side.

Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Gavi, and Oriol Romeu are all ruled out of the game for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the wings. Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong in midfield will be at the heart of most attacking moves and Pedri is more of an enforcer.

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Celta Vigo is set to host Barcelona in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The La Liga match will be played at Estadio de Balaídos, Vigo, Spain and it will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, on Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 3 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Celta Vigo lost to Barcelona 3-2, the last time the sides met. Expect a similar outcome this evening as well.

