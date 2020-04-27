Chelsea, Manchester City Troll Steven Gerrard for Slip at Anfield Which Cost Liverpool the Premier League Title

Demba Ba scores vs Liverpool (Photo Credits: Twitter/Chelsea)

One of the darkest days in Steven Gerrard’s footballing career happened on April 27, 2014, when his slip against Chelsea, practically cost Liverpool their first Premier League title. It is one of those moments that people have not let the Reds legend forget and now, Chelsea and Manchester City have ruthlessly trolled him for the incident. Liverpool were inches from the league glory, but the infamous slip allowed City to be crowned the champions of England. Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's Biggest Idol, Says Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool took on Jose Mourinho’s Blues at Anfield in the third-to-last game of the 2013-15 season. The Reds were on a 16-game unbeaten run and a win would have set them up nicely towards the Premier League title but disaster struck when the game was 0-0. Arguably the biggest player in Liverpool history Steven Gerrard fell victim to fate as he slipped while controlling the ball allowing Demba Ba to run through on goal and score. Jose Mourinho’s Sacking in 2007–08 Left Chelsea Players in Tears: Club Legend John Terry Recalls ‘Special’ Relationship With ‘Father Figure’.

Chelsea's Post

This incident was a big hit to the Merseyside club as they lost the game 2-0 and gave up the lead in the league to Manchester City. To remember the event, Chelsea posted a video on their social media to take a dig at the Reds as they wrote ‘Demba Ba vs Liverpool, Six years ago today!’ Defending champions Manchester City joined in on the fun as they replied with an emoji.

Manchester City's Response

👌 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 27, 2020

This is one of the biggest moments in Premier League history as Liverpool were denied of their first title since the league’s inception, But the Reds look on course to win the title this season as they are 25 points clear. However, football competitions are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic and there are a lot of rumours of the league being declared void due to the current situation.