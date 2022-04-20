Arsenal have a huge game coming up against Chelsea in what promises to be a pulsating London derby, with the result having its ramifications on the race for the Champions League. The Gunners head into the contest on the back of a three-game losing streak, but after Manchester United’s hammering at the hands of Liverpool, they, along with Tottenham Hotspur, have the chance to claim the fourth spot. A few weeks back, Arsenal were easing their way to play the Champions League next season, but consistency has been a problem for them. Opponents Chelsea though, look set to finish the campaign at the third spot, and despite the whole issue surrounding ownership, the team has done relatively well. Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United, EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Man Utd Handed Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mateo Kovacic’s ankle injury rules him out of the Arsenal game, and the Croatian international will not be able to train for the next two weeks. Romelu Lukaku is set to start on the bench again, with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as the two attackers upfront. Mason Mount has been in good form off late and will slot in as the attacking midfielder. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is all set to partner N’Golo Kante in midfield, and the Englishman has done relatively well when pressed into service.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey have been ruled out for the rest of the season which is a major blow for the Gunners. Emile Smith Rowe is set to be deployed on the left with Gabriel Martinelli as the no 9. Martin Odegaard holds the key for his team as he is technically adept at breaking down Chelsea’s rigid defence.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on April 21, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match. Chelsea at home are one of the best sides in club football and can condemn Arsenal to another defeat.

