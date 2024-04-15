Chelsea have climbed into the top half of the English Premier League by staying undefeated in their last five games. Although their form this season has been far from satisfactory, they will be happy with the lack of defeats which had become frequent recently. The win over Manchester United was followed by a draw against Sheffield United in their last match. Next up for them is a home tie with Everton, a side struggling to maintain their status as a Premier League team. The Toffees are two points from safety and in 16th spot currently. Their issues with the FA have been a concern and led to point deductions on a few occasions. Spectators Enter Field As They Celebrate In Joy After Bayer Leverkusen Wins Their First Bundesliga Title In History, Video Goes Viral.

Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are back into the matchday squad for Chelsea and could be inducted into the starting eleven. Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack with Cole Palmer as a playmaker behind him. Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk on the wings will try and get back behind the Everton backline and create chances for the striker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the attack for Everton and he is a player that can hold the ball well up top, bringing others into play. Amadou Onana will look to break the passing lines for Chelsea, allowing James Garner to venture forward. Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil are the preferred choice for Everton to occupy the two wings.

When is Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Everton will visit Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 16. The Chelsea vs Everton match will played at the Stamford Bridge, London, England and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Everton match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Chelsea vs Everton viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Everton football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea have had their troubles breaking down sides with low defensive block but they should find a way to win this game.

