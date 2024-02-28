Chelsea boss Maurico Pochettino has endured a nightmare first campaign at the club and the latest defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final has further triggered fans, who are asking for his removal. The Blues lost out to a young Liverpool side that had very little big game experience. They will now look to focus on the FA Cup, where Leeds United lay in wait in the fifth round. Being 11th in the points table and more than half of the season finished, they are not likely to play Champions League football again. Opponents Leeds United are second in the EFL Championships and on course to return to the Premier League next term. Chelsea versus Leeds United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:00 AM IST. Lionel Messi’s Argentina To Play Exhibition Against Costa Rica Instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Benoit Badiashile are all injured while Marc Cucurella is also likely to miss out. Raheem Sterling will play up top with Connor Gallagher behind him. Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk should be the pick as the two wingers with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the midfield double pivot.

Connor Roberts joined Leeds United on loan in the winter transfer window and was not available in the last round. He is likely to play against Chelsea which is a positive. Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk, Sam Byram, and Stuart Dallas all miss out for the visitors. The club did well to retain Wilfried Gnonto and he is their key man in attack.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea and Leeds United clash swords in a fifth-round match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, February 29. The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London, England and it will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Kylian Mbappe Meets President of France Emmanuel Macron and Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Ahead of His Transfer Rumours to Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Leeds United match on the Sony Ten Network TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leeds United football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Chelsea are an unpredictable team, playing with no confidence at the moment. Expect them to find a way to progress to the next round though.

