Chelsea will be looking to remain within touching distance of clubs like Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, those who have made a strong start to the season, when they take on Leeds United in an away tie. After a frustrating draw against Spurs in their last match where the team conceded a stoppage-time equaliser, it is imperative they bounce back in style to showcase their title credentials. Leeds United looked set to have made the perfect start to the campaign just like Chelsea but two second-half goals from Southampton spoiled the mood in the camp. They are an unpredictable side, particularly playing at home and Chelsea will have to be wary of the threat they possess. Leeds United versus Chelsea will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on Star Sports network from 6:30 PM IST. Harry Maguire Transfer News: Chelsea Target Manchester United Captain in Christian Pulisic Swap Deal.

Leeds United head into the game without the availability of key players like Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas. They did well to retain the services of Rodrigo and he is a livewire in the final third. Daniel James with his pace can stretch the Chelsea backline and can get the likes of Jack Harrison into the game. Diego Llorente in defence can expect a busy day at work.

Chelsea are missing influential midfielder Mateo Kovacic with a knee problem and their situation has only got worse with N'Golo Kante picking a hamstring injury in the last match. The Frenchman is out for a few weeks now creating an opportunity for Conor Gallagher to start alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Armando Broja has a slight niggle and will not play any part in the game for the visitors.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on August 21, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leeds United match.

