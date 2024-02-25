An out of form and struggling Chelsea will test their luck for a trophy when they will face Liverpool in the final of FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium in London. Chelsea are currently in the 10th position in the Premier League table and are struggling to get points from their matches both home and away. After two heavy losses against Liverpool and Wolves, they found some ground under their feet by defeating Crystal Palace and snatching one point from Manchester City. Chelsea have successfully went past the challenges of AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough to reach the final of the Carabao Cup, with the last win coming by a margin of 6-2 in aggregate at the semifinal. But Liverpool poses a completely different level of threat and Chelsea will have to play out of their skin to clinch the title of Carabao Cup. Arsenal 4–1 Newcastle United, Premier League 2023–24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz Score As Gunners Register Dominant Victory.

Jurgen Klopp's men meanwhile has been under a great winning streak in the Premier League, currently consolidifying their position at the top of the table ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. They won the title of the Carabao Cup last time when they two teams faced each other off in the Carabao Cup final and even this time they start as the favourites although they have injury issues based on the form they enter with and how Chelseas has fared in the season overall.

The players who will miss out the game due to injury for the Reds is rather long with significant names being Trent Alexander Arnold, Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones. Klopp has maintained his challenge for the Premier League constant despite the injuries and this time also he has to deal with it. Chelsea meanwhile has familiar names Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella unavailable for selection with injuries.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are set and ready to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 Final on Saturday, February 25. The match does have a scheduled start time of 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England. Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24: Phil Foden Strike Helps Cityzens to Close Gap on Leaders Liverpool.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, the broadcast of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is unavailable in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Liverpool final match on TV. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Final Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 Final match on the FanCode app and website. Both teams will come hard at each other, and it is likely the match will have it's result in the shootout.

