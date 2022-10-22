New Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be taking on Manchester United for the second time in the early parts of the season, having beaten them on the opening day as a Brighton boss. Things have changed though for the Red Devils with the team in good form at the moment and having signed some quality players since that defeat at Old Trafford. They head into the clash on the back of an important win over Tottenham Hotspur which has given them a real spark in the top-four race. The team has gone a reversal in fortunes since losing to Manchester City in the league and the fans will wish the momentum continues. Hosts Chelsea is a point above Manchester United and although they did drop points against Brentford in the last match, they are in very good form. Chelsea versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Mason Greenwood, Suspended Manchester United Player, Released on Bail After Being Charged With Attempted Rape

Mason Mount is looking like his usual self after a slow start to the campaign and Chelsea will have their hopes pinned on the England youngster to create the chances. Raheem Sterling and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang make up the attacking trio for the Blues. Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield will keep things ticking for the hosts while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marc Cucurella provide the width on the flanks.

Anthony Martial, Donny Van de Beek, and Harry Maguire are set to miss out for Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-game suspension by the club due to disciplinary issues. Fred and Casemiro were brilliant in the last game and should start this contest with Bruno Fernandes up ahead of the duo. Marcus Rashford will need to work on his finishing a bit but his overall gameplay this season has been brilliant.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match. This game could end in a scored draw with both sides in good form and led by brilliant managers.

