Newcastle United have Champions league football to look forward to this season and the team is preparing well in anticipation for a grueling season with a US tour. The Magpies face Chelsea at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Blues head into the game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Brighton which showcased the very best and problem area at the club. Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do before the club feels stable again but the concern for him is the management does not give coaches much time at this club. Newcastle United played out a 3-3 draw versus Aston Villa in their last game and this game promises to be a high scoring one as well. Newcastle United versus Chelsea starts at 5:45 AM IST. Shocking! Football Analyst Shaka Hislop Collapses on Live TV Before Real Madrid vs AC Milan Club Friendly; Former Goalkeeper ‘Conscious and Talking’ (Watch Video).

Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Jamal Lewis, and Emil Krafth are out for Newcastle United due to injuries. Miguel Almiron in the attacking third is a key player for the club and he will be supported by Alexnader Isak and Callum Wilson. Sandro Tonali looked a bit off the pace in the last match and he has an important role to play against Chelsea.

Reece James has not trained due to illness and could miss the game for Chelsea. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson have combined well on the tour and the duo will be a threat for the magpies. Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal for the Blues and that should give him a lot of confidence heading into this match.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea will take on their Premier League opposition in a pre-season enocunter on Thursday, July 26 early morning. The match will kick-start at 5:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Trevor Francis Dies: First British Million-Pound Footballer Passes Away At 69.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Though the live telecast of Chelsea vs Newcastle United is not available in India, the fans can tune in to Chelsea's official app or website to live stream the football match online for free. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices. The game is likely to end in a scored draw with both sides still working on their match sharpness.

