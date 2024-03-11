Chelsea are 11th in the English Premier League after another below par season in England’s top flight football. They face Newcastle United at home this evening with an aim to finish the remnant of the season on a bright note. Mauricio Pochettino was roped in to stead the Blues ship after a poor last season but things have only too a turn for the worse. It is almost certain they are not playing in the Champions League next season but just one win in their last five games means the team has not risen to the challenge completely. Opponent Newcastle United are just above them in the standings and after the highs of previous year, they have been given a reality check of sorts. Chelsea versus Newcastle United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool 1–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola Serve Up Another EPL Classic but Arsenal Is the Big Winner.

Conor Gallagher will not be available for Chelsea as he recovers from sickness while the likes of Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill are injured. Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Wesley Fofana may not play again this season which further complicates matters. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will feature in midfield with Nicolas Jackson leading the line in attack. Cole Palmer comes in as the attacking playmaker.

Matt Target is fit again and available for selection but it remains to be seen if makes the squad. Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope will return after the international break. Alexander Isak is set to play as the central striker with Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy on the wings. Bruno Guimaraes is the main player in midfield for the Magpies.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, March 12. The Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London, England and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Aston Villa 0–4 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Son Heung-Min Stars As Spurs Rout UEFA Champions League Rival Villans.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea are an unpredictable team but Newcastle United are likely to win this game here.

