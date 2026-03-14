Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea return to Premier League action as they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in a pivotal fixture for the EPL 2025–26 campaign. Currently fifth in the table, the Blues are looking to bridge the three-point gap to the Champions League spots following a convincing 4-1 win over Aston Villa. Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive in West London seeking to recover from a difficult run of domestic form, having slipped to 12th place despite their recent heroics in European competition. Reece James Commits ‘Peak Years’ to Chelsea With New Six-Year Deal.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Maintain Lead; Manchester City Stay Close Second.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Date Saturday, 14 March 2026 Kick-off Time 17:30 GMT 11:00 PM IST Venue Stamford Bridge, London Referee Paul Tierney TV Channel (UK/IND) Sky Sports Main Event / Star Sports Select Live Stream Sky Go / NOW / Peacock (US) / JioStar (IN) Current Standings Chelsea (5th) vs Newcastle United (12th)

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Team News

Both squads enter this fixture after demanding midweek Champions League assignments. Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is expected to shuffle his pack after a bruising 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Winger Jamie Gittens has returned to full training and is in contention for a start, though the match comes too soon for Estevão Willian, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

For the Magpies, Eddie Howe faces significant selection dilemmas. Captain Bruno Guimaraes is unavailable as he continues treatment in Brazil for a muscle tear, and Anthony Gordon faces a late fitness test following a recent illness. However, Newcastle will be buoyed by their resilient 1-1 draw against Barcelona on Tuesday, demonstrating the squad depth that Howe has

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