Graham Potter would aim to start his managerial career at Chelsea start on a winning note when the Blues take on RB Salzburg in a UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter on Thursday, September 14. The former champions got off to the worst possible start to the European competition this season as they were stunned 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb. That defeat proved to be the final match as Chelsea manager for Thomas Tuchel as he was sacked a day later and Potter was given charge. With the huge responsibility of getting the Blues back to their winning ways, Potter's Chelsea take on RB Salzburg in what can turn out to be a tricky challenge at home. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior Poke Fun at Barcelona After Blaugrana's Defeat to Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2022–23

The Austrian side, on the other hand, are currently on top of the domestic campaign, having won seven out of eight games played so far. Their start to UEFA Champions League 2022-23 was with a draw against AC Milan. They would prove to be tough opponents for Potter and co. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on September 15, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

