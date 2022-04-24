Chelsea are all set to face West Ham in the Premier League on April 24, Sunday. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge and will get underway at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Blues have had mixed form in recent times. They have badly lacked consistency, with their recent result being a defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League. With an aim to close off the Premier League season on a high, Thomas Tuchel and his men will hope that they are able to string together some consistent performances, starting with this game against West Ham. Arsenal 3–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2021–22: Gunners Boost Top-Four Chances With Impressive Victory at Home

The Hammers on the other hand, are entering this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Burnley. As a matter of fact, they have not won in the Premier League since defeating Everton earlier this month and David Moyes will aim to correct that. One of the competitors in the top-four race, West Ham find themselves at the seventh spot. A win today could help them overtake Manchester United to sixth. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this game.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on April 24, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs West Ham match.

