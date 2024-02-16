Chennaiyin are on a poor run of form in the Indian Super League, losing their last three matches. These results have left the team 11th in the points table, only Hyderabad have been poorer than them in terms of points as things stand. They face Kerala Blasters at home this evening where they will look to kickstart the business end of their season with a string of wins. Opponents Kerala Blasters have 26 points from 14 games and currently occupy one of the four playoff spot. They have lost their last two matches though, which has somewhat derailed the momentum. Chennaiyin versus Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. India Drop Fifteen Places to 117th in FIFA Rankings After Poor Performance in AFC Asian Cup 2024, Worst in Seven Years.

Rafael Crivellaro is the heartbeat of the Chennaiyin midfield and he will have a key role to play against Kerala. Jordan Murray will be in the lone strike role and banking on the support from his wingers Rahim Ali and Ninthoinganba Meetei. Mobashir Rahman will be deployed as the central defensive midfield, to shield the back four.

Miloš Drinčić and Hormipam Ruivah in defence have been largely good for the Kerala Blasters and their recent poor showing against Punjab can be considered a one-off. Mohammed Azhar and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam will be the two box-to-box midfielders and the duo likes to venture forward and support the attack. The goal-scoring threat will come from Fedor Černych and Dimitrios Diamantakos in the attacking third.

Chennaiyin FC take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, February 16. The CFC vs KBFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 1 SD/HD TV channels and VH1/HD to watch the match in English. Fans who want to watch this in regional commentary can do so on Sports 18 Khel TV channels (Hindi commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), News18 (Malayalam Commentary, only Kerala Blasters matches) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary). For live streaming details, scroll down. For Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming details, scroll down. AIFF Technical Committee Meets Indian Men’s Football Coach Igor Stimac Following AFC Asian Cup 2023.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. The game is finely balanced with both sides having equal opportunity to secure all three points.

