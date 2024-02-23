Mumbai City will be looking for their third victory on the bounce when they take on Chennaiyin in an away tie. The Islanders have managed 28 points from 14 games and currently occupy the third spot in the points table. After a home loss to Jamshedpur, the team did well to pick themselves up and secure victories over East Bengal and Bengaluru. There is quality in this team to win the championship and they will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Chennaiyin on the other hand are languishing at 9th in the table with a remote chance of making it to the playoffs. They ended their three-game losing streak with a win over Kerala though, which is a positive. Chennaiyin versus Mumbai City will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal 2–1 To Reclaim Sixth Spot in ISL 2023–24 Points Table.

Vikram Pratap Singh scored a brace for Mumbai in the last match and was the catalyst for their win. His runs into the box, cutting in from the left, meant he had plenty of chances in the game. Iker Guarrotxena has the task of holding up play in the final third and he is also a threat in front of the goal. Lallianzuala Chhangte is one of the first names on the team sheet and the Indian winger will be keen to continue his good run.

Ankit Mukherjee will miss the contest for Chennaiyin as he received his marching order against Kerala Blasters in the last game. Aakash Sangwan’s 60th minute strike was enough for the team to secure all three points and now they must build on this result. Rafael Crivellaro is the heartbeat of this side, operating from midfield and a lot will ride on his shoulders.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chennaiyin FC are set to clash against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, February 23. The CFC vs MCFC match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Santosh Trophy 2023–24 To Be Streamed Live Globally on FIFA+ for Free.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD, Sports18 SD/HD channels (English Commentary), Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC contest. For CFC vs MCFC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Chennaiyin at home will have enough quality and the game is likely to end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).