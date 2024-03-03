ISL Free Live Streaming Online: Chennaiyin have slipped to 11th in the Indian Super League points table and have just 15 points from 16 games played so far. They are only better off Hyderabad, who are having a nightmare campaign. They have lost four times in their last five games and head into the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of East Bengal. Being one of the top sides in the league, their absence in the top four will not be easy to grasp for the fans. They will be however hoping for a strong end to the campaign. Opponents Odisha on the other hand are the league leaders and will need a win here this evening to consolidate their place at the top, considering Mumbai and Mohun Bagan are not far behind. Chennaiyin versus Odisha will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. All India Football Federation Announces U20 Men’s National Football Championship.

Rafael Crivellaro was on the bench against East Bengal but he is likely to start this evening against Odisha. Connor Shields is likely to make way for him in central midfield. Jordan Murray will lead the attack and the onus of creating chances from out wide Rahim Ali and Vincy Barretto. Lazar Ćirković will line up in front of the defence and shield the backline.

Diego Maurico is the focal point in attack for Odisha and he will be tasked with holding the ball well. He scored for Odisha in the last match alongside Princeton Rebello, the attacking midfielder. Roy Krishna and Isak Vanlalruatfela will be deployed as the wingers but they are equally adept at changing positions to play as a forward.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chennaiyin FC will face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 3. The CFC vs OFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Chennaiyin will struggle to survive the intensity at which Odisha play and should lose another game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).