Chris Richards Sets WC Pass Record, Achieves Feat During Unites States vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Chris Richards delivered a performance for the ages on Friday night, completing a staggering 83 out of 83 passes as the United States Men's National Team kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay. The match, held at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, saw the USMNT make a commanding statement in their Group D opener. Richards, the 26-year-old Crystal Palace defender, orchestrated play from the back with unparalleled precision, setting a new FIFA World Cup record for the most passes completed with 100 percent accuracy since such statistics began being recorded in 1966. His flawless display was the quiet engine behind a vibrant American attack that lit up the Los Angeles night. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 14): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Folarin Balogun Brace and Giovanni Reyna's Stunner Seal Victory

The American goals began with an own goal from Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla in the seventh minute, setting the tone for a dominant first half. Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, aged 24, was the star of the show upfront, bagging a superb brace that included a goal assisted by Christian Pulisic, giving the USMNT a comfortable lead. Pulisic, the 27-year-old AC Milan talisman, was instrumental in the first half, pulling the strings before being substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure due to a calf complaint.

Paraguay managed to pull one back through Mauricio with 17 minutes remaining. However, substitute Giovanni Reyna, the 23-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach attacking midfielder, restored the three-goal advantage with a stunning strike in the dying moments of the game, sealing the 4-1 triumph. This emphatic win marks the USA's highest ever scoreline in a World Cup tournament opener. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: USA Tops Group D After Opening Victory, Canada Draws in Group B.

Looking Ahead for the USMNT

The USMNT's next Group D fixture will see them face Australia on June 19 in Seattle, while Paraguay will look to bounce back against Turkey a day later in Santa Clara. With three points secured and a historic performance from Chris Richards, the USA has made an unforgettable start to their co-hosted World Cup campaign, signalling their intent for a deep run in the tournament.

This dominant performance sets a high bar for the USMNT as they continue their journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Richards' passing masterclass sure to be a talking point throughout the tournament. The home crowd will be eager to see if this momentum can be maintained in the challenging matches ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).