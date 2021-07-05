Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been spotted in public for the first time since his shocking cardiac arrest which he suffered during his side's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland at the Parken stadium. Eriksen, much to the shock of the entire football world, collapsed on the pitch and appeared to be senseless before being taken to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen for further treatment. He was diagnosed with cardiac arrest and subsequently operated on and released on June 18. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Danish Footballer Discharged from Hospital After Operation, Visits Teammates

He has been keeping a really low profile since his discharge from hospital but the Inter playmaker was spotted with a fan, who shared a post with him on Instagram. He was sporting a white T-shirt and was looked to be in good shape.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bjørn Bindzus (@bjornbindzus)

The former Spurs player has been recuperating alongside his family and he was seen at Tisivildeleje, which is 60 kms away from Copenhagen. Denmark struggled in their first two group matches against Finland and Belgium but they have fought bravely to make it to the last-four, after defeating Czech Republic on Saturday.

The fan, who clicked the picture with Eriksen, shared his experience, saying, "We were at a photo shoot for a commercial when I suddenly saw him while he were having lunch. So I waited to ask him until he had finished talking to his girlfriend. And he said yes right away."

"I didn't see the incident against Finland, but he looked healthy. It was really nice to see. I mostly watch football when the national team is playing, and here my favourite player is without a doubt, Christian Eriksen. I'm proud of myself that I have that image," he also added.

