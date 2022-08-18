Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. The Reds, who have been on the lookout for a forward this whole transfer window and now, latest reports have claimed that they have set their sights on the Chelsea forward. The Athletic claims that Manchester United are considering a loan move for the USMNT star this summer. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils To Try and Sign Antony Before Transfer Window Closes

The move could be beneficial for Pulisic as well, who has found it tough to enter Thomas Tuchel's starting XI at Chelsea. With the World Cup approaching at the end of the year, Pulisic has a big season ahead of him and with Manchester United needing a forward like him, this might be a win-win situation. Apart from Manchester United, there have been other bids for Pulisic from Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid among others.

Pulisic did not find a spot in Tuchel's starting XI for the first two Premier League games of the season and has been relegated to the bench. Chelsea might reconsider before sending him out on loan, given the lack of attacking players that have left the club this summer. Earlier, both of Chelsea's main strikers--Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku returned to RB Leipzig and Inter Milan.

