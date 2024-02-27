The ISL 2024 title race is getting intense with every passing day as five teams are now in close proximity to each other in the points table fighting for the League Shield. Odisha FC and FC Goa looked like run away favourites initially but Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have caught upto them at the table top and now Kerala Blasters have also joined. FC Goa didn't have the best of results in the last few games and they face a very important match against Mumbai City FC next. Ahead of that a controversy has been sparked as FC Goa has reportedly lodged a complain has Mumbai City FC for sending spies to their training. ISL 2023–24: Nandhakumar Sekar Scores As East Bengal Wins 1–0 Over Chennaiyin FC.

According to KhelNow, the team analyst of the host team Mumbai City FC was allegedly caught spying on FC Goa during their pre-match training session in Mumbai. A source close to the development revealed that FC Goa’s staff apprehended the individual in question, prompting the club to file an official complaint with the league organizers.

Speaking to Khel Now, the source from FC Goa disclosed, “Mumbai City FC had sent spies to our Matchday-1 training session in Mumbai. A member of MCFC was seen recording our training session and then got caught by us. We have filed a complaint with the league organizers.”

According to 90ndStoppage's sources, an Official continued to add further on the development and confirmed that the Club has already lodged an official complaint with the League authorities, “This is an integrity issue and an official complain has been sent to the league.”

Manolo Marquez, the head coach of FC Goa, was notably disturbed by the unfolding circumstances, and his discontent boiled over during the pre-match press conference. When questioned for details regarding team news and injury updates by members of the press, Marquez retorted sharply, stating, “Ask the photographer (Mumbai City Analyst), who was in the… recording our training session.” ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live.

Tensions sparked amidst the controversy and it will definitely add more spice to an already intense title race with bot the Western Indian rivals facing-off at Mumbai on February 28 eyeing none other than three points on the board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).