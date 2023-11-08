Manchester United’s dismal season is a reason for anguish for fans and board alike after a fantastic campaign last term. They struggled to beat Fulham at the weekend which came as welcome break after two heavy defeats at home. The Red Devils have not done well in Europe as they lie third in Group A behind Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. They defeated Copenhagen in the reverse fixture but this battle away from home is another must win game for them. A string of injuries to key players has been the hallmark of their campaign and Erik ten Haag has rarely used his preferred starting eleven. The ownership is another distraction for the club and it continues to be a problem area. Copenhagen versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Paris Saint-Germain Fan and Police Officer Stabbed at Milan As Supporters From Both Sides Clashed Ahead of AC Milan vs PSG UCL 2023-24 Match.

Antony has been in woeful form this season with many questioning his ability to play for a club like Manchester United. Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez will not play again this year which is a blow for the club. Mason Mount is pushing for a start in midfield. Marcus Rashford did not play against Fulham due to a knock suffered in training but he is all set to return.

Valdemar Lund is back training with the Copenhagen first team and is set to be included in the starting eleven. Oscar and Emil Hojlund will come against their brother Marcus Hojlund in this evening’s big game. Diogo Goncalves in midfield has his task cut out as he looks to stop Bruno Fernandes and co.

When Is Copenhagen vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

Copenhagen will host Manchester United in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group A match will be played at the Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark and it will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 9. German Football Legend Oliver Kahn Meets All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey.

Where To Watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the Copenhagen vs Manchester United football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Copenhagen vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match?

Good news for the fans as the Copenhagen vs Manchester United clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Copenhagen vs Manchester United match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Manchester United have no coherence in their game which is what holds them back. If they can work on it, they should secure a critical win here.

