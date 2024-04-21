Manchester United have endured a terrible campaign under Erik ten Haag and given their struggles, they do not look like playing Champions League football next campaign. They were knocked out of Europe early on and despite that, they failed to capitalise on it in the league. The FA Cup is their only hope of winning a trophy this term and hence their semi-final game today assumes added significance. Although they will start as the favourites, no wins in their last four games means they have no confidence. Opponents Coventry play in the Championship and are eight in the standings. They too are not in the best of forms, having lost their last two game. Thiago Silva Breaks Down In Tears, Pens Down Emotional Note Following Chelsea's Defeat Against Manchester City in FA Cup 2023-24 (Watch Video).

Kasey Palmer misses out for Coventry due to suspension while Jamie Allen and Tasuhiro Sakamoto are not fit and will not be part of the matchday squad. Ellis Simms is the likely pick for the forward role with Milan van Ewijk and Haji Wright on the wings. Callum O’Hare plays as the attacking midfielder and with the Red Devils’ defence not at their very best, he can benefit.

Allejandro Garnacho has apologised to his managed and is all set to be picked in the starting eleven. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the attack and he has not been amongst the goals in recent times. Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in the final third with his ability to create chances. Casemiro will partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield for Manchester United.

When is Coventry City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Coventry City and Manchester United will square off in the semifinal clash at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, April 20. The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, England and it will start at 08:00 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time). FA Cup Semifinals Give Arsenal, Liverpool Chance To Do Better in Premier League 2023–24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Coventry City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Coventry City vs Manchester United match on the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Coventry City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Coventry City vs Manchester United football match on the SonyLIV app and website. The last time the two teams met was back in 2007, when Coventry City emerged as the winners. It should be a close game with Manchester United winning in extra time.

