Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Stand Up Against Racism, Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)

On a much anticipated night, which sees the return of football in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates stood up for a noble cause. The Juventus players during their training donned shirts with ‘No Racism’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ written on them ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final second leg match against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium. After the coronavirus lockdown the football in Italy, one of the worst hit countries by COVID-19 virus, was suspended since March 09. Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?.

The football action returns as Juventus host AC Milan in the second leg of the semis. The first leg was played in February which ended in a 1-1 draw. Napoli and Inter Milan are the other two semi-finalist, who will be in action on June 14 (as per Indian Standard Time).The final of Coppa Italia 2019-20 is scheduled to take place on June 17. The remaining season of Italian Serie A, on the other hand, resumes on June 23.

Juventus shared the pictures of players wearing special training shirts. “Anywhere, Anytime: NO TO RACISM,” tweeted Juventus along with the photos. The sportspersons all over the world are showing solidarity with black people and doing Black Lives Matter campaign after 46-year-old man George Floyd was killed in the United States of America in police custody. Premier League Approves 'Taking a Knee' Protests During Matches Against Racial Discrimination, ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Shirts.

Here’s Juventus’ Post

More Photos

En el regreso del fútbol Italiano con la semifinal de la Coppa Italia, Juventus y Milán llevan camisetas con la leyenda “No Racism” y Black Lives Matter. RESPECT#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BqhIP9U3Ns — TheGoat (@EresTheGoat) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the football action returns in Italy after a gap of 95-days. Fans and players were excited ahead of the Juventus vs AC Milan clash and rightly so. Apart from Coppa Italia, the action in Bundesliga, La Liga has also resumed. English Premier League is also gearing up for a restart on June 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).