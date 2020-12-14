Breaking records and rewriting new ones seems to be a regular day at work for Cristiano Ronaldo. Team Juventus played Genoa in the Serie A 2020-21 match and the team won the game by 3-1. Ronaldo scored a brace by converting a couple of penalties into goals. With this, CR7 went on to become the first player to reach 400 games across the European League. The match had no result in the first interval as the scoreline read 0-0. Paulo Dybala netted the first goal of the match and netted a goal at the 57th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for Best Player of the Year 2020 and Player of the 21st Century at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Juventus Superstar Says ‘Honoured and Proud to Be Among Finalists’.

At the 78th minute, Ronaldo converted the firs penalty into a goal and then a few minutes later he scored yet another goal. Dybala brought up the first goal of the season with a net here. Juventus had possession of 71 per cent whereas, Genoa had the ball for the rest of the times. Now, let's have a look at the goal highlights by Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 400 wins in the top-5 European Leagues in the 2000s. Lionel Messi is second in this ranking with 366 wins (Buffon third, 350). Winner.#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/7dToZ0Nxxm — Match goals ⚽ (@ricky91730734) December 14, 2020

Another one

Goooooll da Juventus!!! Cristiano Ronaldo,de pênalti vira para a Juve! #cr7 #Ronaldo #Juventus Juventus 2 x 1 Genoa pic.twitter.com/Ctsxkg1JYy — Da o play,pae! (@daoplaypae) December 13, 2020

This was Ronaldo's 100th appearance for Juventus. After winning the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and reacted about the same. Out of the 11 games played by Juventus, the Old Lady has won six games and five of them have ended with a draw.

