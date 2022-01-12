Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are at a war with their peers at Manchester United. While both stalwarts are keen to overturn Manchester United's fate, it is said that they have been at loggerheads with their peers at the team is divided into Portuguese and non-Portuguese camps. A report in talkSPORT claimed that CR7's manager flew to meet him as his client is not very convinced about his move to Manchester United. A journalist from the same publication claims, "I've been told there is a definite split with the Portuguese speakers and the non-Portuguese speakers. " Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out on FA Cup 2021-22 Match Against Aston Villa, Ralf Rangnick Says ‘Nothing Serious About His Injury’.

Bruno Fernandes came from Sporting Lisbon almost a couple of years ago and has been an assent to the team every since. The team finished the season by being on number three under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer who was recently sacked. Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand returned to Manchester United in September 2021 after finishing his two-year-long stint with Juventus. As one may recall all his fans at Manchester United had gone berserk with Ronaldo making a comeback to the club. So far from 21 appearances, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances.

With the two best players in the team, it is quite obvious that the fans are expecting them to win the title. But that's surely not the case. Currently, they are placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table with nine wins and six losses. Four of their matches ended with a draw.

