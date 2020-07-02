Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goal in the match against Genao and this put him on number five for the Golden Boot 2019-20 race. Ronaldo’s stunning rocket-like shot got him his 24th goal out of 25 appearances. CR7 stands on number five and his long-time contemporary Lionel stands on number six of the list. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski stands on number one with 34 as he surpassed his own tally 22 goals from the last season. With 34 goals this season, he is the top contender for the gong this year. Lazio's Ciro Immobile stands on number two with 29 goals this season. Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Fans in Awe of Juventus and Barcelona Superstars After Milestone Day (See Tweets).

The 30-year-old was a top scorer of Italy for a couple of seasons. He became the top scorer in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons. Timo Werner who represents RB Leipzig stands on number three with 28 goals. The Bundesliga player has hit a career-high of 21 goals in 2016-17 but couldn't continue his form in the following years. But that was the thing of the past and he looks much better this year. Erling Haaland who has won several fans with his consistency spots on number four with 29 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on number five with 24 goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not start the season with a bang in Serie A 2019-20 but looks in a great form. Lionel Messi has scored 22 goals for Barcelona in La Liga on number six. Now, The Bundesliga season has now ended and with a few more matches to go, Ronaldo has a chance to seal the gap and he could surpass Haaland and Werner both.

