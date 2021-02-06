Cristiano Ronaldo on February 05 turned a year older. The Juventus star turned 36 as he celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Kids. The star footballer took to Instagram and in his birthday post he reflected back on his life and career. “36 years old, unbelievable! It feels like it all started yesterday, but this journey is already full of adventures and stories to remember by. My first ball, my first team, my first goal... Time flies!” Ronaldo wrote in the caption of the photo posted on Instagram. CR7 can be seen with Georgina and kids prepping to cut the birthday cake. Georgina Rodriguez Wishes Cristiano Ronaldo on his 36th Birthday, Shares Lovely Pictures of the Couple (See Post).

In a long post, Ronaldo added: “From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turim (sic), but above all, from the bottom of my heart to the world... I’ve given everything I could, I never held back and I’ve allways (sic) tried to deliver the best possible version of me. In return, you gave me your love and admiration, your presence and your unconditional support. And for that, I’ll never be able to thank you enough. I couldn’t have done without you.”

Ronaldo also said that he cannot promise 20 more years of football but he will continue to give his 100% as long as he keeps going. “As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!” Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 'GOAT, King CR7'; Fans Storm Twitter as Juventus Star Turns 36.

The Portuguese footballer then thanked fans for all the support and messages. “Thank you once again for all your support and for your kind messages and initiatives during this day. It means a lot to me and you all have a special place in my heart,” he concluded.

