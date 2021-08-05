Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly named the recipient of the Paolo Rossi Award which is a newly named honour in Serie A. As per Calciomercato, the Italian Footballers Association has officially decided to rename the top Serie A goal-scorer award in honour of the late legend. As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the recipient of the award as he had ended up being the highest goalscorer for Serie A 2020-21. He had slammed 29 goals by the end of the season and thus it was decided that CR7 would be named for the honour. Stadium Announcer Who Abused Cristiano Ronaldo & His Mother During Porto vs Juventus, Champions League 2020-21 Fined.

Talking about CR7, he has joined the Juventus team this season amid transfer rumours. The former Real Madrid player has been linked to Manchester United and PSG for quite a long time now. In fact it is also said that that the Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been in touch with CR7 quite regularly. It is said reported widely that Manchester United is involved in a swap deal with Juventus. The team wants to exchange Paul Pogba for Ronaldo and this was said to be quite a good deal for both teams.

Post this, Neymar had expressed his desire to rub shoulders with Ronaldo in the same team. However, Juventus had confirmed that Ronaldo will not quit the team this year and is staying back. For now, we see Ronaldo sweating it out ahead of the Serie A 2021-22. His pictures have also gone viral.

