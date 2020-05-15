Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Well-Chiseled Body on Social Media, Looks Ready to Train With Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Well-Chiseled Body (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently undergoing 14-day long isolation for precautionary measures as he was in Maderia with his family to visit his ailing mother. His mother has suffered from a massive heart attack. CR7 came back to Italy last week and is in isolation in Turin. However, this has not stopped the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from keeping himself in the best of his shape. Ronaldo keeps on posting pictures and videos of himself sweating it out at home and looks ready to join the team at Juventus. Not a while ago, CR7 posted a picture of himself where he was seen flaunting his well-chiselled body. When Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked Lionel Messi’s Shirt Celebration During Barcelona vs Real Madrid, CR7’s Goal Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video).

The former Real Madrid star was seen posing with the training gear and was seen wearing underwear of brand Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United looked more than ready to join his team at Juventus Training centre. Now let's have a look at the snap shared by CR7.

Talking about Serie A 2019-20, the impending season of the Italian League is reportedly beginning from June 13, 2020. "‘Regarding the resumption of the sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals," read a statement from Serie A as reported by Goal.