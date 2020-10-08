Cristiano Ronaldo never fails to grab headlines. Whether it is with his goals or with his actions on the field which always get captured in the cameras. Now, here was another occasion where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was once again in the limelight. So this time the Portugal star was unhappy with the referee during the match as he called the half-time a few second earlier during the friendly match against Spain. This surely did not go down well with CR7 who was quite agitated and even walked up to the referee to have a word with him. He gestured the referee to look into the clock right behind, but the official walked off looking at his wristwatch. Cristiano Ronaldo Starts Preparing for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Game Against France (See Pics).

This incident was caught on camera and was further shared on social media. The match was held at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The match ended with a goalless draw. The last time the two teams met each other in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick. Back then, within the first four minutes of the game, CR7 netted a goal within the first four minutes of the match. Diego Costa scored an equaliser at the 24th minute. Then the former Manchester United star scored a goal at the 44th minute and 10 minutes later the scoreline read 2-2. Nacho chipped in with another goal. A late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo had ended the game 3-3.

For this fixture Spain’s popular stars like David de Gea, Sergio Ramos did not feature in the video. Both the sides missed a plethora of opportunities that they created to score a goal.

