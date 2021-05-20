Last night Juventus won the Coppa Italia 2020-21 title as they won the game against Atalanta in the finals. The team won the match 2-1 and it was Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa were the ones who scored a goal at the 31st and 73rd minute of the match. The two led the team to a stunning win. Post this, the players took to social media to express their happiness for winning the title. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Paulo Dybala and others posted pictures on their official social media accounts. Federico Chiesa & Dejan Kulusevski Plan Perfect Send-Off for Gianluigi Buffon As Juventus Beat Atalanta to Win Coppa Italia 2020-21 Title (Watch Goal Highlights).

Taking about the game, the first goal of the match was netted by Kulusevski. Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskiy was the one who netted the equaliser at the 41st minute. Later Chiesa was the one who netted a stunning goal and took to a win. So the hosts Atalanta dominated the possession as they had the ball for 58 per cent of the times and the rest was handled by Juve. Atalanta took 11 shots out of which four of them ended up being on target.

Now, let's have a look at the reactions:

Buffon:

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Non potrei essere più felice di vincere un altro titolo al servizio di questo grande club! Fino Alla Fine! Forza Juve! 🏆🏳️🏴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KAOOCQJvhK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2021

Paulo Dybala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala)

Leonardo Bonucci

Weston Mckennie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weston McKennie (@west.mckennie)

Kulusevski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dejan Kulusevski (@dejan.k10)

Cheisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Federico Chiesa (@fedexchiesa)

After the trophy win, team Juventus had wild celebrations in the dressing room. Federico Chiesa was made the player of the match for his exceptional performance.

