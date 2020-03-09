Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Shakes Hands with Invisible Fans, Applauds at the Empty Stadium During Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020 (Watch Videos)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Post the outbreak of Coronavirus, many of the sporting events are held behind closed doors where the fans are not allowed to watch the proceedings of the matches so that the germs of the disease to not spread across. There have been several reports of people dying due to the outbreak of the virus and thus Juventus also decided to have the match behind the closed doors where fans were not allowed to have access to the stadiums. In fact, even the coaches did not have a pre-match or post-match press conference to avoid contact with people. Needless to say that there were no fans to welcome the players. Thus Cristiano Ronaldo let out his witty side not only before their match against Inter Milan but also during the game. Serie A 2019–20: Juventus Beat Inter Milan to Go Top After Coronavirus Chaos.

Ahead of the game as team Juventus got off the bus and CR7 was seen shaking hands with invisible fans as he made his way to the stadium. Also during the game, he was seen applauding at the empty stands as Paulo Dybala netted the goal and put the team on 2-0. The videos of both incidents went viral on social media. Check them out below:

Cristiano Ronaldo shaking hands with 'invisible' fans before the game tonight against Inter Milan. This is quality 😂 pic.twitter.com/LzTHqxg77Z — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 8, 2020

Ronaldo applauding at the empty stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo applauding the fans in the empty stadium👏👏😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/feKvU0MLAw — B3 (@b3naldo7) March 8, 2020

Talking about the game, Juventus won the match 2-0. The first goal was scored by Aaron Ramsey at the 54th minute and then by Dybala at the 67th minute. With this, Biaoconeri now leads the Serie A 2020 points table with 63 points whereas, Inter Milan slips to number three with 54 points. Lazio stands on number two with 62 points.