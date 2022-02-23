Ahead of Manchester United's Champions League 2021-22 match against Atletico Madrid, the Red Devils have already left for Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo who had scripted a terrific comeback his last outing against ATM, is already making rounds on social media. In this article, we shall bring to you the predicted playing XI for both teams, but that is in the latter part of the article. But for now, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. Now right before the game, the home team has suffered from a massive jolt. Cristiano Ronaldo Videobombs a Journalist While Scribe Faces Camera, Manchester United Shares Funny Video Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Game Against Atletico Madrid.

Captain Koke has been ruled out due to an injury. Apart from him, ATM will also miss out on the services of Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha. Yannick Carrasco will be unavailable due to suspension, whereas, Thomas Lemar will be missing out as he has just recovered from COVID-19. Manchester United has a bit less of a headache when it comes to injuries. They just have a couple of players missing out. Edinson Cavani has been ruled out due to an injury. The team will also miss out on the services of Tom Heaton.

Ralf Rangnik is supposed to go away with the combination of 4-3-3. Ahead of the game. Manchester United manager warned former Real Madrid players Ronaldo and Raphael Varane to stay mentally prepared for the hostile crowd at Wenda Metropolis.

Atletico Madrid Probable Lineup: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, Felix

Manchester United Probable Lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

