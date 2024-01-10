After a great 2023 year, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his time with his family and will be ready for the Saudi Pro League games and UEFA Euro 2024. While fans are looking for another productive year for five-time Ballon d'or Winner Ronaldo, they will be shocked by predictions made by a famous Cuban psychic - Mhoni Vidente. Vidente recently predicted how Cristiano Ronaldo's life would go in 2024. The psychic said (via MARCA) "One of them, I see it, is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is going to come out of the closet. He is a man who is bisexual, he likes women and men, but he wants to, now that Georgina [Rodriguez] is pregnant, he wants to tell everyone." 'Soulmate' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Romantic Picture With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Instagram Post)

Mhoni Vidente currently boasts more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, going viral for correctly predicting the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, 2024. Vidente’s many earlier predictions were accurate. As for Ronaldo, the Portugal ace has been dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez for nearly eight years now and the couple currently live with their five children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A Look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Personal and Professional Life

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most respected and decorated footballers of this generation. Professionally he tops most of the records with his deadly finishing. Currently playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has played in three different leagues in Europe including Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. CR7 has dominated all the leagues he played in – leading the scorers on multiple occasions. Five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo is also the top goal-scorer at international level with 128 goals scored and is the only player to play 200+ games at international level. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Maradona Award For Best Goalscorer At Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023.

Talking about his personal life, as mentioned earlier, Ronaldo is dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez after meeting her in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. The 38-year-old has reportedly had seven girlfriends since becoming a professional footballer in 2002. He fathers five children.

